Wednesday May 04 2022
Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks

Wednesday May 04, 2022

Kim Kardashian accused of 'promoting extreme diet' after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks

Kim Kardashian has been surrounded by massive criticism since her appearance at Met Gala in a Marilyn Monroe’s unalterable dress following her extreme diet.

The reality star revealed that she lost 16lbs in three weeks to fit in the iconic dress for the glamour-filled night.

“I always thought she [Marilyn] was extremely curvy,” the Skims mogul told Vogue.

“I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it [the dress] can’t be altered at all,” she added.

Kardashian revealed that she ran on a treadmill and ate the ‘cleanest veggie and protein’ amid her ‘strict; diet for wearing a £4million dress for just a few minutes.

Reacting to her dieting confessions, fans took over Twitter to slam the mogul for ‘glorifying’ weight loss to fit in a ‘perfect dress’.

“Kim Kardashian’s comments on losing 16 pounds in 3 weeks are vile. Glorifying rapid weight loss when so many young women follow and admire her, no wonder eating disorders are rife,” one fan’s tweet read. “She should not be broadcasting it ever, let alone to her followers.”

“Sick message from Kim K to glorify losing weight to fit in the ‘perfect dress’? Like hey impressionable youth if you can’t fit your clothes just lose weight to look perfect, no matter the cost right. Don’t accept yourself, change yourself right Kimmy?” read another Tweet, reported The Mirror. 

