Thursday May 05 2022
Queen Elizabeth's never-before-seen portrait unveiled to mark her Platinum Jubilee

Thursday May 05, 2022

Queen Elizabeths never-before-seen portrait unveiled to mark her Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is seen smiling quizzically in a new portrait unveiled to mark her Platinum Jubilee on Wednesday.

The picture was taken by Rob Munday nearly 19 years ago during a photoshoot to create the first officially commissioned 3D hologram of the Queen.

The photograph, entitled Platinum Queen: Felicity, went unnoticed in Mr Munday’s archives until he rediscovered it last summer.

It shows the Queen reacting to a mischievous aside from her confidante and senior dresser Angela Kelly as the pair prepared for the shoot at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Munday said: ‘The Queen’s daily life is so full of responsibility and duty that it was wonderful to see this fleeting moment of relaxation and pleasure.

‘It is an uplifting portrait, so different from many of the more sombre portraits commissioned in recent years and a befitting celebration for her Platinum Jubilee.’

The portrait was described as capturing ‘the twinkle in the Queen’s eye’ and ‘the deep bond and trust’ between the monarch and Miss Kelly, with the piece dedicated to their 20 years of friendship.

Meanwhile the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated another feat of artistry as she presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to up and coming designer Saul Nash. 

