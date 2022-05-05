 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face 'complete disaster'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a “complete disaster” after video streaming giant cancelled its development of Pearl, an animated series created by the Duchess of Sussex, according to an expert.

Meghan Markle's series being dropped by Netflix is a "complete disaster" for her and Prince Harry, a commentator has claimed.

Rafe Heydel-Mankoo, a royal commentator, said the axing of the series was a "complete disaster" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , who are living in California after quitting royal duties.

Mr Heydel-Mankoo told GB News: “Archewell productions, their Netflix company which has had the catastrophic news that Pearl – its flagship production which was an animated series executively produced by Elton John and David Furnish – is to be axed.

“As you know, Netflix is having big problems with a dip in subscriber numbers, falling revenues, plummeting share prices and having spent too much on other problems, and is cutting back – particularly on animated series.

"So while Harry’s Invictus documentary is carrying on, there is nothing for Meghan to show for it and it’s really calling into question whether they can walk the walk. They’re good at talking the talk.

They signed up to Spotify but have only produced one podcast so far, the Netflix deal has been in place for over a year now and there’s very little to show for it.

“It looks as if, you know, apart from moaning about the royals there’s not much that they’re able to do.”

