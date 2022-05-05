 
Hasan Ali bags 'Player of the Month' award for great performance in County Championship 2022

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali. — AFP/File
Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali — who is representing Lancashire County Cricket Club — added an award to his name for outstanding performance in the ongoing County Championship 2022. 

The star player was deemed as the "Player of the Month" for April. Hasan took five wickets twice in two innings last month. Hasan took five wickets in the first innings and a single in the second against Hampshire County Cricket Club.

Earlier in the match against Gloucestershire CCC, the fast bowler took six wickets in the first innings and three in the other. 

Acknowledging Hasan's performance, Lancashire Cricket on Twitter said: "Your @Hilton Player of the Month for April, is... @RealHa55an!" 

Take a look at what fans said about the achievement: 


