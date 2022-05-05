 
Showbiz
Thursday May 05 2022
Mehwish Hayat turns heads with cute Eid photos with family

Thursday May 05, 2022

Mehwish Hayat turns heads with cute Eid photos with family

Pakistani star Mehwish Hayat gave fans a glimpse into her Eid celebrations on Instagram.

The stunner left fans awestruck with her adorable photos where she could be seen posing with her family.

The actress shared how she enjoyed being back with her family to celebrate Eid and wished well to all of her followers.

"So good to be back home with family in time to celebrate Eid . It is so true, Home really is where mom is.. mashaAllah. Wishing everyone a very happy Eid xx," she captioned the post. 

Take a look:



