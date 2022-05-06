 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'needed' by royals to 'modernise' UK after Queen death

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Meghan Markle seemingly wants to 'move on' from her feud with the royal family.

Author Tina Brown admits that Queen's death may crumble the monarchy like never before and amid testing times as these, it could only be Meghan who can 'modernise' the system.

Speaking to LBC, Ms Brown said: "Meghan certainly loathed her time in England but one of the things we have learnt is that she’s pretty practical about solutions when she wants to move on.

"There may come a point when she thinks the biggest role I can still have is this role, coming back to England.

"At which point that will be the time to rediscover a deep love for the British and pick up where they left and do some of the modernising that needs to be done.

"I think it is now going to be the focus.

"Ironically, they left just at the point when things were about to get really kind of, for them, perhaps more malleable to change.

"Because you know, when the Queen dies, it's going to have to be just a giant rethink," admits Ms Brown.

Meghan and Harry left the UK in 2020, stepping back from their positions as senior royals. The Duchess later accused her in-laws of being racist.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé lands first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination

Beyoncé lands first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination
Queen lets bygones be bygones, wishes Meghan son Archie on birthday: Photo

Queen lets bygones be bygones, wishes Meghan son Archie on birthday: Photo
Prince Charles, Prince William will 'divide' monarchy after Queen's death: expert

Prince Charles, Prince William will 'divide' monarchy after Queen's death: expert
Dave Chappelle’s attacker hit by new charges

Dave Chappelle’s attacker hit by new charges
Meghan wanted to be 'global humanitarian Princess', did not want to 'snatch' Harry

Meghan wanted to be 'global humanitarian Princess', did not want to 'snatch' Harry
Johnny Depp slapped Amber during detox: 'No woman has embarrassed me like that'

Johnny Depp slapped Amber during detox: 'No woman has embarrassed me like that'
Johnny Depp’s counsel ‘turning from prosecutor to persecutor,’ Amber Heard’s lawyer says

Johnny Depp’s counsel ‘turning from prosecutor to persecutor,’ Amber Heard’s lawyer says
Meghan stole Kate 'headlines', took her air time in tense 'power struggle'

Meghan stole Kate 'headlines', took her air time in tense 'power struggle'
Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé shares realities behind life with Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé shares realities behind life with Johnny Depp
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello run in at 2022 Met Gala unearthed: source

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello run in at 2022 Met Gala unearthed: source
Johnny Depp threatened to kill Amber Heard ‘during a pounding’?

Johnny Depp threatened to kill Amber Heard ‘during a pounding’?
Queen 'natural disappointment' unveiled as Archie turns 3 in US

Queen 'natural disappointment' unveiled as Archie turns 3 in US

Latest

view all