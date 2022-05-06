Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé shares realities behind life with Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé Jennifer Grey has just dropped some insight into what it was like for her to date the actor during their lengthy engagement.

The star weighed in on everything in her new memoir, Out of the Corner.

In it, she began by dubbing Depp a ‘breath of fresh air’ and admitted “We ate, talked, drank,” at times “laughed our [expletive] off, took cigarette breaks midcourse.”

She even went as far as to say, “He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet.”

At one point the duo even adopted a Pekingese-poodle puppy named Lulu who became “our practice baby and someone to keep me company when Johnny was out of town.”

At the time, “Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver.”

However, mid-way through the course of their relationship, Grey started feeling changes and revealed that the actor “had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: [getting into] fights in bars, skirmishes with cops.”

At one point “He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone.”

“I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] 21 Jump Street.”

Grey ultimately made the decision to end the engagement after Depp went away for a meeting and did not come back, from something Grey calls a “self-imposed streak of impulsive, destructive decision-making.”

Shortly thereafter Depp began a different whirlwind romance with Winona Ryder.