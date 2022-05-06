 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé shares realities behind life with Johnny Depp

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé shares realities behind life with Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé shares realities behind life with Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé Jennifer Grey has just dropped some insight into what it was like for her to date the actor during their lengthy engagement.

The star weighed in on everything in her new memoir, Out of the Corner.

In it, she began by dubbing Depp a ‘breath of fresh air’ and admitted “We ate, talked, drank,” at times “laughed our [expletive] off, took cigarette breaks midcourse.”

She even went as far as to say, “He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet.”

At one point the duo even adopted a Pekingese-poodle puppy named Lulu who became “our practice baby and someone to keep me company when Johnny was out of town.”

At the time, “Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver.”

However, mid-way through the course of their relationship, Grey started feeling changes and revealed that the actor “had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: [getting into] fights in bars, skirmishes with cops.”

At one point “He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone.”

“I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] 21 Jump Street.”

Grey ultimately made the decision to end the engagement after Depp went away for a meeting and did not come back, from something Grey calls a “self-imposed streak of impulsive, destructive decision-making.”

Shortly thereafter Depp began a different whirlwind romance with Winona Ryder. 

More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively shares a glimpse of her pre-Met Gala outfit; half suit, half sequin gown

Blake Lively shares a glimpse of her pre-Met Gala outfit; half suit, half sequin gown
Beyoncé lands first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination

Beyoncé lands first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination
Firm scared Prince Harry ‘launching hate bombs’ with memoir

Firm scared Prince Harry ‘launching hate bombs’ with memoir
Queen lets bygones be bygones, wishes Meghan son Archie on birthday: Photo

Queen lets bygones be bygones, wishes Meghan son Archie on birthday: Photo
Prince Charles, Prince William will 'divide' monarchy after Queen's death: expert

Prince Charles, Prince William will 'divide' monarchy after Queen's death: expert
Dave Chappelle’s attacker hit by new charges

Dave Chappelle’s attacker hit by new charges
Twitter believes Amber Heard stole lines from 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' For Court Testimony

Twitter believes Amber Heard stole lines from 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' For Court Testimony
Meghan wanted to be 'global humanitarian Princess', did not want to 'snatch' Harry

Meghan wanted to be 'global humanitarian Princess', did not want to 'snatch' Harry
Johnny Depp slapped Amber during detox: 'No woman has embarrassed me like that'

Johnny Depp slapped Amber during detox: 'No woman has embarrassed me like that'
Johnny Depp’s counsel ‘turning from prosecutor to persecutor,’ Amber Heard’s lawyer says

Johnny Depp’s counsel ‘turning from prosecutor to persecutor,’ Amber Heard’s lawyer says
Meghan stole Kate 'headlines', took her air time in tense 'power struggle'

Meghan stole Kate 'headlines', took her air time in tense 'power struggle'
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello run in at 2022 Met Gala unearthed: source

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello run in at 2022 Met Gala unearthed: source

Latest

view all