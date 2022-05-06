 
Friday May 06 2022
Khatija Rahman drops first picture after tying the knot: See pic

Friday May 06, 2022

A.R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman shares first picture after tying the knot with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Khatija dropped the first glimpse from her wedding as she posed with her husband.

“The most awaited day in my life,” she captioned the photo. “Married to my man Riyasdeen.”

In the picture, the newlyweds donned beautiful eastern outfits for their big day. She posted the picture after her father announced the news on his social media.

Khadija got engaged to Riyasdeen last year in December when she announced the news gushing over her now-husband.

She had written, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer.”

“The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” Khatija added.



