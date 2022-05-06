 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Johnny Depp’s team reacts to Amber Heard’ testimony

Johnny Depp’s legal team has finally issued a public reaction to Amber Heard’s most recent testimony and brand it “the performance of her life.”

The revelations have been made by a spokesperson for Mr Depp according to People magazine.

They were quoted saying, “While Ms Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made.”

Before concluding they added, “His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented. The upcoming cross-examination from Mr Depp’s team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.”

For those unversed, Ms Heard has accused her ex-husband of sexual assault with objects, and domestic, as well as verbal abuse.

She also claims to be suffering from PTSD, a claim which has been refuted by a court psychologist.

