Twitter believes Amber Heard stole lines from 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' For Court Testimony

File Footage

Amber Heard took the stand to present the court with her side of the story in ex-husband Johnny Depp’s libel suit on Wednesday.

However, social media users were quick to notice the similarities between her opening lines and some dialogues from the classic The Talented Mr. Ripley.

The Aquaman actor began her testimony with details from the initial days of her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor which the Twitter believes she stole from the psychological thriller.

Heard said during her testimony, "When I was around Johnny, I felt like the most beautiful person in the whole world. He made me feel seen. He made me feel like a million dollars."

"And that kind of feeling… lavish gifts and lavish expressions of love and how he had never met a woman like me," the 36-year-old actor added.

"It felt like a dream. It felt like absolute magic," she went on as the actor talked about how they were spending days together as they kept their relationship low key.

She further added that while their relationship was going great, Depp would disappear uninformed for days, saying, “He would disappear. And there would just be no way to get a hold of him, no way to contact him."

Critics were able to finds some similarities from Her monologue with some line from the movie where Marge Sherwood (played by Gwyneth Paltrow) says, "The thing with Dickie… it's like the sun shines on you, and it's glorious. And then he forgets you and it's very, very cold."

"When you have his attention, you feel like you're the only person in the world, that's why everybody loves him so much," the script read.

One Twitter user wrote, "Her entire beginning monologue is literately the plot of The Talented Mr. Ripley."

Another tweet read, “I’m pretty sure Amber Heard quoted not one, but multiple movies during her testimony. Like the Talented Mr Ripley, Matilda, Gone girl, etc????? Why???? Did she think people who watch movies just wouldn’t notice????



