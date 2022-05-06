 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé lands first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

FileFootage

Beyoncé has been making headlines as the singer finally received her first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination for a theme song she penned for her mother’s Facebook Watch show.

As per details, the 40-year-old music sensation paved her way in the outstanding original song category with her 90’s sitcom-inspired song Talks With Mama Tina.

The theme song, which debuted in December, is expected to bring the singer her first Academy of Television Arts & Sciences prestigious trophy.

The Crazy In Love singer has received eight Primetime Emmy nominations since 2013 and her upcoming potential win help her take a step closer to the coveted EGOT title, previously won by only 16 other people.

The 28 Grammy Awards winner still has to bag an Emmy, Oscar and Tony award. She received six Emmy nominations for her film Homecoming.  

