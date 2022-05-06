 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘feeling devastated’ after getting ‘rug pulled from Netflix’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly “devastated” to learn that the “rug was pulled from underneath her” after the Netflix passion project was cancelled.

Royally Us hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross made this claim during their chat.

They addressed Meghan Markle’s “devastation” upon seeing the “rug pulled out” from under her in the Netflix passion project.

She was quoted saying, “This seemed like a real passion project for Meghan so, you know, that she's just devastated.”

“I can imagine it was really heartbreaking for the rug to be pulled out from under this project.”

“It was [about] a young girl of colour who was learning more about strong female role models. It was all about empowering young girls, especially women of colour and young girls of colour.”

“It was a show that we really needed in that space but unfortunately, you know, it's amazing that Meghan's show, as part of this larger Netflix package, was the one that got the cut.”

