Sophie Turner wants to move back to England for ‘mental health’

Sophie Turner has recently opened up about her unsettling feelings in America and admits this is why she wanted to go back to her native country of England for some ‘peace of mind’.



Talking to Elle UK magazine, the Game of Thrones actress admitted, “I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything.”

The 26-year-old, who lives in Miami with her husband Joe Jonas and one-year-old daughter, explained that England “would be the final destination for her growing family”.

She went on to add, “I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”

The X-Men star also believed that her daughter would receive a much better education and school life in England.

However, she told the magazine that Jonas is not “on board just yet” and he might “take quite a bit of convincing”.

The Louis Vuitton ambassador also described her parents’ home back in England as “the epitome of the English countryside.”

Adding to this, Turner revealed that she also managed to add a bit of England to her Miami house.

“I buy stuff from the British Marketplace. In the States, the chocolate ain't good, the crisps ain't good. It's not the same. I need my Bisto gravy — all the good stuff!” she concluded.