 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner wants to move back to England for ‘mental health’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Sophie Turner wants to move back to England for ‘mental health’
Sophie Turner wants to move back to England for ‘mental health’

Sophie Turner has recently opened up about her unsettling feelings in America and admits this is why she wanted to go back to her native country of England for some ‘peace of mind’.

Talking to Elle UK magazine, the Game of Thrones actress admitted, “I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything.”

The 26-year-old, who lives in Miami with her husband Joe Jonas and one-year-old daughter, explained that England “would be the final destination for her growing family”.

She went on to add, “I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”

The X-Men star also believed that her daughter would receive a much better education and school life in England. 

However, she told the magazine that Jonas is not “on board just yet” and he might “take quite a bit of convincing”.

The Louis Vuitton ambassador also described her parents’ home back in England as “the epitome of the English countryside.”

Adding to this, Turner revealed that she also managed to add a bit of England to her Miami house.

“I buy stuff from the British Marketplace. In the States, the chocolate ain't good, the crisps ain't good. It's not the same. I need my Bisto gravy — all the good stuff!” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Jon Batiste contracts COVID-19, postpones Carnegie Hall concert

Jon Batiste contracts COVID-19, postpones Carnegie Hall concert

Brazil’s president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio, says 'keep his mouth shut'

Brazil’s president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio, says 'keep his mouth shut'
Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

Inside Kylie Jenner, Kim and other Kardashians' preps for kids to take over $3B businesses

Inside Kylie Jenner, Kim and other Kardashians' preps for kids to take over $3B businesses
Miley Cyrus thinks Ex Cody Simpson wants ‘attention’ as he keeps talking about her in interviews

Miley Cyrus thinks Ex Cody Simpson wants ‘attention’ as he keeps talking about her in interviews
Kim Kardashian throws lavish birthday party for youngest son Psalm, see pictures

Kim Kardashian throws lavish birthday party for youngest son Psalm, see pictures
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp introduced his 14-year-old daughter to weed

Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp introduced his 14-year-old daughter to weed
Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala

Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala
Tom Cruise saves celebrity reporter at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

Tom Cruise saves celebrity reporter at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere
Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to late assistant Jimmy Rich on 1st death anniversary

Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to late assistant Jimmy Rich on 1st death anniversary
Kris Jenner to launch her own clothing brand ‘Kristan’

Kris Jenner to launch her own clothing brand ‘Kristan’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘indecision’ over Jubilee ‘damaging the monarchy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘indecision’ over Jubilee ‘damaging the monarchy’

Latest

view all