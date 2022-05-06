Prince Harry ‘went ballistic’ on William for Meghan Markle: report

File Footage

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly went into a ‘ballistic rage’ once comments were made about Meghan Markle.



According to Express UK, royal author Emily Andrews made this claim.

She was quoted saying, “As I was told by a number of sources, he went ballistic and said ‘you're trying to wreck this relationship before it even started’.”

Even commentator Katie Nicholl chimed in at that point and admitted, “That was the moment ‒ I was told by sources very close to the brothers ‒ that the dynamic changed, that there was a shift, and it was largely down to Harry resenting his brother.”