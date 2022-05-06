 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham unveils makeup routine for 'awake' and energised look

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Victoria Beckham revealed her makeup routine that makes her look ‘awake’ and energised. 

Taking to Instagram, the Spice Girl singer posted a video on VB Beauty’s page while sharing her ‘life-changing’ tutorial with 607,000 followers on the platform.

Showering praises over her brand’s Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil, the 48-year-old slid into her brand’s off-the-shoulder gorgeous dusky pink outfit.

“Once you try this Brightening Waterline Pencil, you, like me, will never leave home without it. I’ve stocked every single bag I own,” she wrote.

“Even when wearing no makeup, a few quick strokes adds a refinement to my look. And I love how it adds brightness to even a sultry smoky eye,” she added.

Beckham shared that the pencil helps in reducing redness around the eye and makes them look more energised.

The mother-of-four flaunted her fierce shaped eyebrows, a sultry smoky eye and beautifully long and dark lashes.

