Friday May 06 2022
In pictures: David Beckham takes fans inside his luxurious farmhouse

Friday May 06, 2022

David Beckham marked his 47th birthday at his and wife Victoria Beckham’s luxurious £6m farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

The football legend took to Instagram to take fans inside swoon-worthy celebrations from his birthday bash, held on May 2.

The birthday boy was joined by his wife, 10 –year-old daughter Harper, 17-year-old son Cruz and dad Ted.

The aspiring singer shook a leg with his sister in the sprawling front room of the farmhouse while their grandfather enjoyed cocktails.

David’s mum Sandra and his sister Joanne were also present at the family celebrations.

However, the awe-striking birthday cake that was a replica of his £5million superyacht in Miami stole the spotlight.

“Thank you to my beautiful family for the perfect weekend,” he captioned the post. “dad Missed you @brooklynpeltzbeckham & @romeobeckham love u all @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” he added. 

