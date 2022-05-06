 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala
Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala

Cara Delevingne has recently won the hearts of her fans when she decided to not cover up her skin condition 'psoriasis' at the Met Gala on Monday.

The 29-year-old star walked on a red carpet in a red jacket and pants from Dior Haute Couture. Later she took out the blazer to her topless torso covered in gold paint.

What’s interesting was that she left red, flaky patches on her elbows unpainted to avoid further irritation on her skin.

Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala

As soon as her photo went viral on social media, the model garnered a lot of love and praise from her fans and admirers.

One fan commented, “Seeing [Delevingne] embrace her psoriasis at the met gala literally makes me so emotional. Bad bitches really do have psoriasis.”

Another added, “Showing people with Psoriasis that there is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Earlier in an interview with The Times, the British beauty revealed that people in the entertainment industry are not always kind about her skin condition.

“People would put on gloves and not want to touch me because they thought it was, like, leprosy or something,” she noted.


For the unversed, Delevingne is not the only who is suffering from psoriasis, other stars including Jonathan Van Ness, La La Anthony, Cyndi Lauper, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian are few amongst others who are coping with same skin condition.  

More From Entertainment:

Jon Batiste contracts COVID-19, postpones Carnegie Hall concert

Jon Batiste contracts COVID-19, postpones Carnegie Hall concert

Brazil’s president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio, says 'keep his mouth shut'

Brazil’s president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio, says 'keep his mouth shut'
Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

Inside Kylie Jenner, Kim and other Kardashians' preps for kids to take over $3B businesses

Inside Kylie Jenner, Kim and other Kardashians' preps for kids to take over $3B businesses
Miley Cyrus thinks Ex Cody Simpson wants ‘attention’ as he keeps talking about her in interviews

Miley Cyrus thinks Ex Cody Simpson wants ‘attention’ as he keeps talking about her in interviews
Kim Kardashian throws lavish birthday party for youngest son Psalm, see pictures

Kim Kardashian throws lavish birthday party for youngest son Psalm, see pictures
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp introduced his 14-year-old daughter to weed

Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp introduced his 14-year-old daughter to weed
Tom Cruise saves celebrity reporter at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

Tom Cruise saves celebrity reporter at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere
Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to late assistant Jimmy Rich on 1st death anniversary

Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to late assistant Jimmy Rich on 1st death anniversary
Kris Jenner to launch her own clothing brand ‘Kristan’

Kris Jenner to launch her own clothing brand ‘Kristan’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘indecision’ over Jubilee ‘damaging the monarchy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘indecision’ over Jubilee ‘damaging the monarchy’
Simon Cowell will finally tie the knot with Lauren Silverman next month: Insider

Simon Cowell will finally tie the knot with Lauren Silverman next month: Insider

Latest

view all