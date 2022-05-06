Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala

Cara Delevingne has recently won the hearts of her fans when she decided to not cover up her skin condition 'psoriasis' at the Met Gala on Monday.



The 29-year-old star walked on a red carpet in a red jacket and pants from Dior Haute Couture. Later she took out the blazer to her topless torso covered in gold paint.

What’s interesting was that she left red, flaky patches on her elbows unpainted to avoid further irritation on her skin.

As soon as her photo went viral on social media, the model garnered a lot of love and praise from her fans and admirers.

One fan commented, “Seeing [Delevingne] embrace her psoriasis at the met gala literally makes me so emotional. Bad bitches really do have psoriasis.”

Another added, “Showing people with Psoriasis that there is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Earlier in an interview with The Times, the British beauty revealed that people in the entertainment industry are not always kind about her skin condition.

“People would put on gloves and not want to touch me because they thought it was, like, leprosy or something,” she noted.





For the unversed, Delevingne is not the only who is suffering from psoriasis, other stars including Jonathan Van Ness, La La Anthony, Cyndi Lauper, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian are few amongst others who are coping with same skin condition.