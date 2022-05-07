 
Saturday May 07 2022
Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Saldana start believing Johnny Depp?

Saturday May 07, 2022

Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Saldana start believing Johnny Depp?

Johnny Depp went from a megastar to Hollywood pariah after his former wife Amber Heard came forth with allegations of domestic abuse.

The actor lost a lot of work and friends in the industry after allegations against him were levelled by Amber Heard. Depp, however, seems to have convinced many people that he was not the only one to blame for whatever happened between him and the 'Aquaman" star.

Depp recently saw a sharp increase in his Instagram followers after he started appearing in a US court in a case involving Amber Heard.

Jennifer Aniston, Zoe Saldana and many other superstars started following him on the photo and video sharing app recently.

Jason Momoa and several others actors are also a new addition to Depp's Instagram followers.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for defamation after she accused him of abuse.

Depp has accused Heard, also an actor, of defaming him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

A state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia, is overseeing the trial, which is in its second week and is expected to last six weeks

