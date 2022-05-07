Adele’s beau Rich Paul skips celebrating singer’s 34th birthday?

Adele’s beau Rich Paul was spotted spending time with NBA star LeBron James and others on the evening of his ladylove’s 34th birthday.

According to Page Six, the sports agent attended a dinner party at American Express Presents Carbone Beach on Thursday without his ladylove.

The exclusive event, held ahead of Formula One Grand Prix in Miami this weekend, was also attended by Ivanka Trump, F1 driver Pierre Gasly, DJ Hannah Bronfman and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

However, it is not confirmed whether the couple celebrated Adele’s birthday together earlier in the day, reported The Mirror.

The Easy On Me singer took to Instagram on May 5 to mark her special day with gorgeous pictures wearing a stunning custom Carolina Herrera dress.

“What a difference a year makes!” she captioned the post. “If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!”

“I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x” she added.



