Elizabeth Olsen confesses Chris Hemsworth is a ‘godly man’: Read on

Elizabeth Olsen confesses Chris Hemsworth as a ‘godly man’: Read on

Elizabeth Olsen has recently confessed that she finds Chris Hemsworth as the “most handsome Marvel hero among the lot".



Speaking at the new video segment for LADbible for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness press tour, Olsen, along with leading actor Benedict Cumberbatch, felt unanimously, that Hemsworth was a true “Godly man”.

In the video, the Godzilla actress went gaga over Hemsworth’s ripped physique.

“His arms… not like that, to me, is handsome. But it is kind of wild to see in real life," she remarked.

Cumberbatch also agreed with Olsen, saying, “Hemsworth has a big arm".

The Avengers star went on to add that it’s just not the Australian actor’s toned body, but the charming personality that made him stand out among other superheroes.

“He also is charming and fun and kind and a good actor," she noted.

To note, Hemsworth made his debut in 2011’s Thor. This year, he will return again in Thor: Love and Thunder, slated to release in July.