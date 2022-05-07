Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘under urgent pressure’ to deliver after Pearl axed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been caught in between a rock and a hard place amid Pearl getting axed by Netflix.



Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued this warning in one of his interviews with Express UK.

He began by highlighting the urgency of Netflix’s potential requests and was quoted saying, “Clearly there will be pressure on Harry and Meghan to produce more and probably more quickly.”

“The problem is what. It is unlikely to be linked to royal matters but it is urgent with so drastic a fall in Netflix’s fortunes.”