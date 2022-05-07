 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘under urgent pressure’ to deliver after Pearl axed

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘under urgent pressure’ to deliver after Pearl axed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘under urgent pressure’ to deliver after Pearl axed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been caught in between a rock and a hard place amid Pearl getting axed by Netflix.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued this warning in one of his interviews with Express UK.

He began by highlighting the urgency of Netflix’s potential requests and was quoted saying, “Clearly there will be pressure on Harry and Meghan to produce more and probably more quickly.”

“The problem is what. It is unlikely to be linked to royal matters but it is urgent with so drastic a fall in Netflix’s fortunes.”

More From Entertainment:

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘It’s a pretty epic film’

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘It’s a pretty epic film’
Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'

Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'
Blac Chyna accused of 'kicking' a woman in her stomach

Blac Chyna accused of 'kicking' a woman in her stomach
Lilibet to celebrate first birthday with Queen Elizabeth, royal family

Lilibet to celebrate first birthday with Queen Elizabeth, royal family
Johnny Depp’s old flame brands relationship a ‘bonfire’ amid Amber Heard allegations

Johnny Depp’s old flame brands relationship a ‘bonfire’ amid Amber Heard allegations
Nicki Minaj’s father’s killer receives shocking sentence: ‘Dissapointing!’

Nicki Minaj’s father’s killer receives shocking sentence: ‘Dissapointing!’
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Court shown Depp's blood-spattered furniture pics

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Court shown Depp's blood-spattered furniture pics
Ed Sheeran drops UNSEEN picture with wife as he wishes her on 30th birthday

Ed Sheeran drops UNSEEN picture with wife as he wishes her on 30th birthday
Elizabeth Olsen confesses Chris Hemsworth is a ‘godly man’: Read on

Elizabeth Olsen confesses Chris Hemsworth is a ‘godly man’: Read on
‘Friends’ star Mike Hagerty passes away at age 67

‘Friends’ star Mike Hagerty passes away at age 67
Amber Heard on target as Johnny Depp’s fans wage online war

Amber Heard on target as Johnny Depp’s fans wage online war
Domestic abuse survivors squash Amber Heard’s claims: ‘She's disgusting!'

Domestic abuse survivors squash Amber Heard’s claims: ‘She's disgusting!'

Latest

view all