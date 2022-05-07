 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian channels her inner Marilyn Monroe with another iconic dress

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Marilyn Monroe with another iconic dress

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe with another iconic dress, the latter wore to the Golden Globes in 1962.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of stunning photos and revealed that her after-party dress was the same exact gown Marilyn wore to the 1962 Golden Globes when receiving the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite.

Sharing the pictures, Kim wrote, “To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe's Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite.”

“In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequined gown. Further into my research I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night,” she concluded.

Earlier, for the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, Kardashian stepped out in Monroe's famed "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson.

