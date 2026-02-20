Eric Dane, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ heartthrob dies at 53

Hollywood is saying goodbye to one of its most unforgettable TV heartthrobs.

Eric Dane, best known as Dr Mark ‘McSteamy’ Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, has died at 53 following a battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

His family confirmed he passed Thursday February 19.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," reads a statement from Dane's family.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

The statement continued: "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Dane reveled his diagnosis just 10 months ago – and even then, he was fighting with grit and grace.

Born in San Francisco in 1972, Dane stumbled into acting after a high school water polo season ended early. I ended up getting roped into playing Joe Keller in All My Sons. Dead serious. And I fell in love with it. I was, like, this is the greatest feeling ever!” he told Gulf Times.

He moved to Los Angeles with “40 bucks in my pocket,” later admitting, “I ended up partying for the next eight years. I got into a lot of trouble.”

But then came Grey’s Anatomy. What started as a guest arc in 2006 turned into TV legend.

“I love that character; I just didn’t want to play that guy for the rest of my life,” Dane once said.

He leaves behind daughters Billie and Georgia – and an unforgettable TV legacy.