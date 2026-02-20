Holly Willoughby twirls in snowy mountains during family Ski break

This comes after Holly sold her £6.4million family home in Barnes, South West London

Holly Willoughby looked completely in her element as she made the most of a stunning location, enjoying time in the snowy mountains.

The former This Morning presenter,42, looked radiant and showed off glowing skin as she embraced the freezing temperatures alongside her family.

As far Holly's style, she donned a white padded coat, completing her look with a warm hat, and twirled around in the snow for the video clip.

Holly fittingly set her video to a song from Frozen and penned in the caption: 'Do you wanna build a snowman?'

However, she did not disclose about her whereabouts, though she is enjoying a half term skiing trip with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, 16, Belle, 13, and Chester, 10.

It comes after Holly shared a loved up photo with her husband Dan as she dropped a Valentine's tribute to her 'Romeo' from a holiday to Verona.

Holly and her TV producer husband 51, who have three children together, preferred to stay out of the spotlight. However, they maintained a good bond in their 18-year marriage.

The caption of the post, read: 'I found my Romeo... I love you always.'

Her pals left comments underneath, with Christine Lampard posting a string of love hearts.

Holly's friend Nicole Appleton also left hearts and Holly replied wishing her a 'Happy Galentine's'.

The couple recently sold their family home, after a horrifying kidnap, rape and murder plot against Holly.

This comes after Holly sold her £6.4million family home in Barnes, South West London.