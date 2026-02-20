 
Priscilla Presley recalls late nights watching movies with Elvis

Elvis met Priscilla at a party in West Germany in 1959

Geo News Digital Desk
February 20, 2026

Priscilla Presley shared an interesting insight into the cherished moments she spent with her late husband, Elvis Presley.

For those unaware, Elvis met Priscilla at a party in West Germany in 1959. He was 24 years old, and she was just 14 at the time.

Elvis was stationed there with the US Army. 

He continued seeing her until he left Germany, then restarted his relationship with her three years later, flying her out to Los Angeles and taking her to Las Vegas. 

Over the years, Priscilla has maintained that she and Elvis did not have se* until they got married in Las Vegas in 1967, three weeks before her 22nd birthday.

Now she has explained that while they were dating, they would while away their evenings together with 'a lot of movies,' according to People.

In a reminder of her tender age at the time, Priscilla, 80, added that she 'was always late for school, I'm sure' after staying up at night with the Hound Dog singer. 

'We would have dinner about 10pm every night, and sometimes we'd see one, two, three, four movies all night,' she recalled at the 2026 Old Bags Luncheon, which was held this Wednesday at The Breakers in Palm Beach.

The movie theater would call Elvis and Priscilla so that they could lodge their requests for specific titles, which they would get to see 'first' before the general public.

Priscilla first met Elvis when she was just 14. They married in 1967, divorced in 1973 and somehow remained close until his death in 1977 at just 42.

It comes after the 80-year-old actress opened up about listening to her late ex-husband’s music at home.

