Alison Hammond slammed over 'birthday' comments on Andrew's arrest

Alison shared her two thoughts on Mountbatten-Windsor being arrested on his birthday

Alison Hammond has been criticised for using a 'stupid' comment about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest live on air.

The This Morning host was joined by Dermot O'Leary, Nick Ferrari and Sonia Sodha for the news segment of the breakfast show.

However, discussion took a serious turn as they addressed his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

For those unaware, the former royal was arrested on his 66th birthday.

Speaking about the bombshell news, Alison, 51, shared her two thoughts on Mountbatten-Windsor being arrested on his birthday.

She told her co-stars: 'They could've done it yesterday, the day before his birthday.'

Alison continued: 'It is developing, we don't know very much beyond what you've just said. All we know is that police can tell you.'

However, her comment's did not sit well with the viewers, who hit back and labelled it 'weird.'

One wrote: 'Alison saying "surely they didn't have to arrest him on his birthday". What a weird comment about an "alleged" predator.'

Another commented: 'Imagine if Alison was a police officer. Her boss: "We're arresting Prince Andrew in the morning" Alison: "We can't be doing that bab, it's his birthday tomorrow, he's probably made plans.'

