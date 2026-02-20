How Jennifer Aniston, boyfriend Jim Curtis ‘do the repair' in relationship?

Jim Curtis sheds bit light on love life with star Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend Jim Curtis have built what he describes as a calm and intentional approach to handling disagreements, choosing communication over conflict when tensions arise.

Speaking on the Ced with Intention podcast in an episode released on February 12, Curtis shared that spending a lot of time together naturally comes with occasional friction, but how they respond makes the difference.

“I spend a lot of time with my girlfriend,” he said. “We spend a lot of time in the house together. Sometimes, we can have, like, little things that flare up.”

Rather than letting those moments turn into lasting resentment, Curtis explained they try to address issues directly and thoughtfully.

“We have the opportunity to either be silent and be angry; or go leave the house, or think about it and meditate on how to change it, or we can say, ‘Hey, this is what happened, I’m sorry,’ and do the repair,” he said.

He added that fixing an issue once is not enough if the same problem keeps returning.

“Because once you make a repair and then it just happens five more times, no one trusts it,” Curtis explained, stressing the importance of real change rather than empty apologies.

Curtis also spoke about setting expectations early in a relationship, saying couples benefit from what he called “pre-gaming the rules,” particularly around communication styles.

He noted that without conscious effort, unresolved personal issues can easily spill into a relationship.

“We are all so screwed up that unless we start to be really consciously pro-active about that, then we’re just gonna be having all of our inner stuff come up all over the place and not know how to experience it together,” he said.

The couple were first linked in July 2025 and confirmed their relationship publicly later that year.

Curtis previously shared on the Today show that their romance began quietly through mutual friends.

“We were just introduced by friends,” he said.

“That’s it. We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat.” He added that their connection grew slowly over time, saying, “It took a long time.”