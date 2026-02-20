Kerry Katona 'upset' after alleged fight between boyfriend and Katie's husband

Kerry and her toyboy beau jetted off to the UAE where they met Katie and her new husband Lee Andrews

Who doesn't know about long-running friendship between Katie Price and Kerry Katona? However, things might have heated up due to their new partners.

The former glamour model,47, is currently enjoying the honeymoon phase with her new husband, Andrew Lees, who had reportedly not returned to UK following claims that he is banned from leaving Dubai.

Katie joined him in the emirate over a week ago for their honeymoon, and the couple have together ever since.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Kerry and her 33-year-old toyboy beau jetted off to the UAE for a Valentine's Day trip, where they met Katie and her new husband.

It was later reported that the Atomic Kitten star's boyfriend Paolo Margaglione, flew home after just 14 hours following the alleged altercation.

Now, Kerry and Katie's 22-year friendship is said to have become strained after the fight between their partners, the DailyMail reported.

The punch-up was said to have happened when Paolo deemed Lee to be talking to Katie in an 'aggressive manner'.

'Lee was having some cross words with Katie. Paolo then appeared and stepped in. Lee seemed to be very angry and was shouting at him,' a source told The Sun.

'It all got very heated and Lee threw some punches and one of them landed Paolo square on the head. It was crazy to see this play out. The situation seemed to be pretty heated but then it erupted very quickly. It all happened so fast.'

The insider said Paolo was 'shocked', while Katie was also said to be reeling from the unexpected fallout. Kerry said this week their holiday was cut short because of a 'work emergency' - but now sources have said she is 'really upset' with what happened.

The insider added the TV personality 'loves Katie' but has now 'seen a side to Lee they don't like'.

In her new! magazine column, Kerry didn't mention the fall out but admitted the holiday ended up abruptly.

'The romantic trip turned into a solo getaway after a sudden work emergency called Paolo back to the UK.'