Is Katie Price's fourth husband Lee Andrews really a billionaire?

Katie Price's new husband, Lee Andrews, has been the talk of the town following his shotgun marriage to Katie Price for a number of reasons.

The British businessman, who lives in the United Arab Emirates, is currently enjoying the honeymoon phase with the 47-year-old star, whose marriage to Andrews is her fourth.

Since their wedding, the couple have sparked an unbelievable reaction on social media, with mixed opinions surrounding his claims of wealth.

Lee attracted further media attention after footage resurfaced showing him viewing rooms in a lavish Dubai apartment for a BBC documentary three years before his whirlwind marriage to Katie.

Presenting himself as a billionaire, Andrews was filmed touring a luxury apartment on Dubai's extravagant Palm Jumeriah in 2022 episode of the BBC mini-series, Inside Dubai: Playground of the Rich.

At one point the show narrator Will Mellor tells viewers Andrews is 'looking to extend his business portfolio.'

Price, 47, shocked fans when she revealed she had tied the knot for the fourth time with the businessman.

Her January marriage has sparked concern from loved ones, as Andrews' façade has since crumbled, with accusations of using AI, appearing on an escort site and having a colourful history with women.

Meanwhile, several of his ex-partners have made a slew of bombshell accusations against him, and issued public warnings to Price, urging her to 'run for the hills'.