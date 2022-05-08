Alia Bhatt showers love over Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day

Alia Bhatt left fans swooning with her recent post as the Bollywood diva unveiled an unseen click to shower love over her mother Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor on Mother’s Day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, May 8, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared a selfie, captured by the actor herself, as she cosied up to her mother on one side and Neetu on the other.

The photo appears to be taken at Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding reception was also bombed by Bharat Sahni – Neetu's son-in-law.

"My beautiful beautiful mothers," the Student of the Year star captioned the post. She added, "Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERY DAY!"

The post was shared after the power couple’s wedding ceremony at their home on April 14.



During her appearance on Dance Deewane Juniours, Neetu was asked by host Karan Kundrra, “Who rules the house? Mother-in-law or daughter-in-law?”

“Daughter-in-law rules the house,” Neetu said. “I want that only my daughter-in-law rules the house.”