Sunday May 08 2022
Queen won’t allow Meghan Markle, Harry to bring Netflix cameras for Platinum Jubilee

Sunday May 08, 2022

British Queen Elizabeth II will not allow her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to bring Netflix camera crew along to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to media reports.

The Daily Star, quoting the Mirror UK, reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to leave their cameras at the door when they come to the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

The report quoted royal expert Robert Jobson as saying, “Any Netflix cameras following them will be left at the door.”

Referring to Meghan and Harry’s recent visit to Netherlands for Invictus Games where they were followed by Netflix crew, Robert Jobson further says it is very unlikely the Queen will make the same allowances for their UK visit.

Also, according to a Daily Mail report, Buckingham Palace staff is making plans to block Meghan and Harry’s Netflix cameras from Jubilee celebrations and the royal aides may act as ‘minders’.

