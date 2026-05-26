Hilary Duff returns to AMAs in 2026 after 21 Years

Hilary Duff made a long-awaited return to the American Music Awards on Monday night, her first appearance at the ceremony in 21 years.

The singer and actress, 38, stepped onto the red carpet at the 52nd AMAs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas wearing a sleek metallic silver gown with a v-neckline, paired with matching silver pumps and minimal accessories.

Her blonde hair was styled in a bouncy blowout, her makeup soft and natural. She is at the show as a presenter, joining a lineup that includes John Legend, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul and Lisa Rinna, among others.

Duff last attended the AMAs in 2005, meaning tonight marks a 21-year gap between appearances, a span that covers an enormous amount of ground in her personal and professional life.

The timing feels particularly fitting given that she has been in the midst of a full-scale creative comeback.

In February, she released luck...or something, her first album in over a decade, and kicked off her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour in January, her first time on the road in more than ten years.

She has also been making waves away from music.

Duff recently appeared as a 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star, photographed in South Caicos by Kat Irlin. Her fellow cover stars this year include Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English.

Tonight's ceremony is hosted by Queen Latifah, who co-hosted the AMAs back in 1995 and also performed at the 2008 show alongside Alicia Keys.

The evening's performers include Billy Idol, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Karol G, the Pussycat Dolls with Busta Rhymes, Twenty One Pilots, Hootie & the Blowfish, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, Maluma, New Kids on the Block, Riley Green, Sombr and Katseye.

The show is airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ Premium.

For Duff, though, the night is a statement in itself, proof that after two decades away from this particular stage, she is very much back.