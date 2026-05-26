Taylor Swift shut out at 2026 AMAs despite having most nominations

Taylor Swift did not attend the 2026 American Music Awards ceremony

Taylor Swift entered the American Music Awards as the night’s biggest nominee with eight nods, yet she left empty-handed.

The pop superstar, who skipped the fan-voted awards show held Monday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, failed to add to her record-breaking 40 AMA wins.

Swift had been nominated in several major categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl and Song of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia.

Instead, Artist of the Year went to BTS, marking another massive milestone for the K-pop group. Song of the Year was awarded to HUNTR/X’s EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami for Golden as the singing voices of Kpop Demon Hunters.

Swift also lost Song of the Summer for Elizabeth Taylor, with BTS taking home the award for SWIM. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter dominated the pop categories, winning both Best Female Pop Artist and Best Pop Album for Man’s Best Friend.

Elsewhere, KATSEYE’s Gnarly beat out Swift’s Fate of Ophelia for Best Music Video, while Golden also claimed Best Pop Song.

Although Swift did not attend the ceremony, the singer has remained in the spotlight in recent weeks thanks to several public appearances with fiancé Travis Kelce. The couple were recently spotted attending an NBA playoff game in Cleveland together after enjoying multiple date nights in New York City.