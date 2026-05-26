Billy Idol honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at AMAs 2026

Billy Idol received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd American Music Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah and broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25.

The 70-year-old punk rock icon was recognized for his “incomparable career, body of work, and unparalleled contributions to music,” joining past recipients like Diana Ross and Rod Stewart.

Presented by Leon Thomas, Idol delivered a heartfelt speech thanking fans and encouraging young musicians to “pick an instrument, find out who you are, and be it.”

Idol marked his first ever AMAs performance with a medley of hits including Eyes Without a Face and Dancing with Myself, joined by longtime collaborator Steve Stevens.

Idol reflected on his punk beginnings in 1976, noting that the genre was expected to last “six months, let alone 50 years,” and credited music with giving him “a sense of freedom.”

The award came ahead of Idol’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November, following the release of his 2025 album Dream Into It and the 2026 documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead.

With his electrifying performance and timeless message to aspiring artists, Billy Idol’s AMAs honour strengthens his place as a true rock legend whose influence continues to shape generations.