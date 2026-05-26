2026 American Music Awards brings together Fergie with Black Eyed Peas

Fergie reunited with her Black Eyed Peas bandmates on the American Music Awards stage on Monday night, and by all accounts, it was an emotional one.

The 51-year-old singer joined will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to accept the Best Throwback Song Award for their 2010 hit Rock That Body, a new category at this year's 52nd AMAs celebrating classic tracks that defined pop radio.

The win came over fellow nominees 4 Non Blondes' What's Up? and the Goo Goo Dolls' Iris.

Fergie was visibly delighted as she took to the stage.

"Rock That Body, we did it," she beamed. "Black Eyed Peas, Rock That Body, American Music Awards 2026, let's go!"

The appearance carries extra weight given the group's recent history.

Fergie served as the Black Eyed Peas' lead vocalist from 2002 until 2018, when she stepped back to focus on her solo career.

The classic four-person lineup only reunited for the first time in December 2025, gathering to mark all four members turning 50, making Monday night's stage appearance the latest chapter in what feels like a genuine rekindling.

The Black Eyed Peas had been building anticipation for the nomination since April, when they shared a montage of TikToks set to Rock That Body on Instagram.

"We're honored to be nominated for the 2026 AMAs," they wrote at the time. "Rock That Body up for Best Throwback Song… a song we made all those years ago, still making an impact today."

That impact is hard to overstate.

During their run together, Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and topped the Billboard Hot 100 three times, with Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling in 2009, and Imma Be in 2010.

Rock That Body arrived the same year, cementing what was arguably the most commercially dominant period of their career.

Monday night was a reminder of just how much that music still means, to the artists and the audience alike.