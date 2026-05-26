52nd American Music Awards 2026: The complete Winners list

Published May 26, 2026
Taylor Swift has taken home the biggest haul of the night at the 52nd American Music Awards, topping a ceremony packed with memorable moments and milestone honours.
The awards show, hosted by Queen Latifah and airing live on CBS and Paramount+ from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, brought together the biggest names in music for one of the year's most celebrated fan-voted events.
Swift entered the night as the leading nominee with eight nominations, followed closely by Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean and breakout act Sombr, each with seven nods.
Alex Warren and Lady Gaga came in with six nominations apiece, while Ella Langley, Fuerza Regida, Leon Thomas and Zara Larsson each received five.
The ceremony also marked a significant moment for several first-time nominees, including Olivia Dean, Sombr, Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Katseye, Leon Thomas, PinkPantheress, RAYE, Role Model, Sienna Spiro and Tate McRae, a strong indication of where the music industry's next wave is heading.
Beyond the competitive categories, the evening was notable for the special honours handed out.
Billy Idol received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Colombian superstar Karol G was recognised with the International Artist Award of Excellence, both also took to the stage to perform.
Darius Rucker was presented with the Veterans Voice Award, with Hootie & the Blowfish performing in his honour.
The performance lineup was equally stacked, featuring Keith Urban, Riley Green, Sombr, Katseye, Maluma, Teddy Swims and Twenty One Pilots, alongside the evening's honourees.
The full winners list is being updated as the ceremony continues.
Bad Bunny
Bruno Mars
BTS — WINNER
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Alex Warren
Ella Langley
KATSEYE — WINNER
Leon Thomas
Olivia Dean
Sombr
AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
111xpantia — Fuerza Regida
Mayhem — Lady Gaga
I'm The Problem — Morgan Wallen
The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean
MUSIC — Playboi Carti
Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
So Close To What — Tate McRae
The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift
"Ordinary" — Alex Warren
"Choosin' Texas" — Ella Langley
"Golden" — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami) — WINNER
"Folded" — Kehlani
"MUTT" — Leon Thomas
"I'm the Problem" — Morgan Wallen
"Man I Need" — Olivia Dean
"Manchild" — Sabrina Carpenter
"back to friends" — sombr
"The Fate of Ophelia" — Taylor Swift
"All The Way" — BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman
"Gone Gone Gone" — David Guetta, Teddy Swims and Tones And I
"What I Want" — Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae
"Stateside" — PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson
"Amen" — Jelly Roll and Shaboozey
"No Broke Boys" — Disco Lines and Tinashe
"Illegal" — PinkPantheress
"Sally, When The Wine Runs Out" — Role Model
"CHANEL" — Tyla — WINNER
"Lush Life" — Zara Larsson
"Gnarly" — KATSEYE
"Berghain" — ROSALÍA, Björk and Yves Tumor
"Manchild" — Sabrina Carpenter
"The Fate of Ophelia" — Taylor Swift
"CHANEL" — Tyla
F1 The Album — Various Artists
Hazbin Hotel: Season Two — Various Artists
KPop Demon Hunters — Various Artists
Wicked: For Good — Various Artists
Wuthering Heights — Charli xcx
Cowboy Carter Tour — Beyoncé
Grand National Tour — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
The Mayhem Ball — Lady Gaga
Oasis Live '25 Tour — Oasis
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour — Shakira — WINNER
American Heart World Tour — Benson Boone
The Sincerely, Tour — Kali Uchis
Submarine Tour — The Marías
Am I Okay? Tour — Megan Moroney
Even in Arcadia Tour — Sleep Token
"The Art of Loving" — Olivia Dean
"I Barely Know Her" — sombr
"Midnight Sun" — Zara Larsson
"What's Up" — 4 Non Blondes
"Rock That Body" — Black Eyed Peas — WINNER
"Iris" — Goo Goo Dolls
"Ordinary" — Alex Warren
"Golden" — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
"Abracadabra" — Lady Gaga
"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" — RAYE
"Die on this Hill" — SIENNA SPIRO
"Fever Dream" — Alex Warren
"iloveitiloveitiloveit" — Bella Kay
"SWIM" — BTS — WINNER
"Choosin' Texas" — Ella Langley
"American Girls" — Harry Styles
"The Great Divide" — Noah Kahan
"Stateside" — PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson
"Homewrecker" — sombr
"Dracula" — Tame Impala and JENNIE
"Elizabeth Taylor" — Taylor Swift
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Olivia Dean
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
KATSEYE
SIENNA SPIRO
Zara Larsson
"Ordinary" — Alex Warren
"Golden" — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
"Man I Need" — Olivia Dean
"Manchild" — Sabrina Carpenter
"The Fate of Ophelia" — Taylor Swift
Mayhem — Lady Gaga
The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean
Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
So Close To What — Tate McRae
The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Shaboozey
Ella Langley
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert
Brooks & Dunn
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Treaty Oak Revival
Zac Brown Band
Sam Barber — WINNER
Tucker Wetmore
Zach Top
"All The Way" — BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman
"Choosin' Texas" — Ella Langley
"Just In Case" — Morgan Wallen
"Happen To Me" — Russell Dickerson
"Good News" — Shaboozey
I Hope You're Happy — BigXthaPlug
Cloud 9 — Megan Moroney
I'm The Problem — Morgan Wallen
Restless Mind — Sam Barber
What Not To — Tucker Wetmore
Don Toliver
Kendrick Lamar
Playboi Carti
Tyler, The Creator
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Cardi B
Doechii
GloRilla
Sexxy Red
YKNIECE
EsDeeKid
Monaleo
PLUTO
"ErrTime" — Cardi B
"NOKIA" — Drake
"wgft" — Gunna, Burna Boy
"Rather Lie" — Playboi Carti and The Weeknd
"Take Me Thru Dere" — YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin and Breskii
AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
OCTANE — Don Toliver
The Last Wun — Gunna
MUSIC — Playboi Carti
MASA — YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Daniel Caesar
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Kehlani
Summer Walker
SZA — WINNER
Teyana Taylor
Tyla
Leon Thomas — WINNER
Mariah the Scientist
Ravyn Lenae
"I Just Might" — Bruno Mars
"It Depends" — Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller
"Folded" — Kehlani
"MUTT" — Leon Thomas
"BURNING BLUE" — Mariah the Scientist
The Romantic — Bruno Mars
SWAG — Justin Bieber
MUTT — Leon Thomas
HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist
Finally Over It — Summer Walker
Bad Bunny
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Gloria Estefan
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Shakira
Clave Especial
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Beéle
Kapo
Netón Vega
"NUEVAYoL" — Bad Bunny
"Ojos Tristes" — benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías
"Marlboro Rojo" — Fuerza Regida
"ME JALO" — Fuerza Regida
"LATINA FOREVA" — KAROL G
111xpantia — Fuerza Regida
Tropicoqueta — KAROL G — WINNER
Mi Vida Mi Muerte — Netón Vega
DINASTÍA — Peso Pluma and Tito Double P
Lux — ROSALÍA
Deftones
Linkin Park
The Marías
Sleep Token
Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
Geese
Gigi Perez
sombr
"The Great Divide" — Noah Kahan
"Up From the Bottom" — Linkin Park
"back to friends" — sombr — WINNER
"Ensenada" — Sublime
"Dracula" — Tame Impala
Even in Arcadia — Sleep Token
I Barely Know Her — sombr — WINNER
Deadbeat — Tame Impala
Breach — Twenty One Pilots
With Heaven On Top — Zach Bryan
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Fred again...
ILLENIUM
John Summit
ATEEZ
BTS
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
aespa
BLACKPINK
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
TWICE
Burna Boy
MOLIY
Rema
Tyla
WizKid
Lord Huron
The Lumineers
Mumford & Sons
Noah Kahan
Tyler Childers