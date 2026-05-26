Watch 2026 American Music Awards Live: Where to stream AMAs online

The 2026 American Music Awards are airing tonight, and whether you're watching on traditional television or streaming from your sofa, there are plenty of ways to tune in.

The 52nd AMAs are broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, 25 May at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

For those who have cut the cord, DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV both carry the local CBS channel and are currently offering free trials, making them a straightforward option for watching at no cost.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not be able to stream the ceremony live, but will have access to it on demand the following day in the US.

Queen Latifah is hosting this year's show, which falls on Memorial Day and will include a tribute to the nation's troops.

It is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which has been behind the ceremony since its creation in 1974.

Taylor Swift leads this year's nominations with eight nods at the world's largest fan-voted music awards show.

Sabrina Carpenter, Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean and newcomer Sombr each follow with seven nominations apiece.

Nominations are determined using a combination of sales, streaming, airplay and touring data from Billboard and Luminate.

The ceremony will hand out two major special honours.

Billy Idol receives the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Colombian reggaeton star Karol G will be recognised with the International Artist Award of Excellence.

Both are also set to perform on the night, joining a packed lineup that includes Darius Rucker and Hootie & the Blowfish, the Pussycat Dolls with Busta Rhymes, Twenty One Pilots, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, Keith Urban, Maluma, Katseye, Riley Green, New Kids on the Block and Sombr.

The presenter roster is equally star-studded, featuring John Legend, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, Hilary Duff, Jason Derulo, Matt Rife, Lisa Rinna, Ludacris, Melanie Martinez and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, among many others.