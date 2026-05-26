Queen Latifah hosts 2026 AMAs with rare family appearance

Queen Latifah brought both star power and family warmth to the 52nd American Music Awards, arriving with partner Eboni Nichols and their 6 year old son Rebel before taking the stage as host.

Latifah stunned in a long ivory coat cinched with a wide belt, sleek ponytail, and fuchsia lipstick.

Nichols wore a dark green dress with a cropped jacket, while Rebel charmed in a black suit with shorts and loafers.

Latifah last hosted the AMAs in 1995 alongside Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan.

Her 2026 return marks her first time solo hosting the show, making her the only artist to have solo hosted both the Grammys and the AMAs, as per People.

Ahead of the ceremony, Latifah admitted she was “nervous” but “excited,” promising to make sure “the people feel good about what they’re seeing and hearing.”

Beyond her acting and music career, Latifah has helmed the Grammys, BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Kennedy Center Honors.

The 2026 AMAs featured sets from Keith Urban, BTS, Teddy Swims, and Billy Idol, with Latifah steering the live broadcast from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS and Paramount+.