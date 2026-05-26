BTS 2026 AMAs highlights: Big wins, performance, and SZA's fangirl moment

BTS wins all three categories in which they were nominated

ARMYs, we made it!

K-pop supergroup BTS won big at the 2026 American Music Awards on Monday, May 25, after making a triumphant return at the award ceremony after four years.

The seven-member group — RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — received deafening cheers from fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as they celebrated a massive comeback year following their military hiatus.

After an electrifying performance, BTS ultimately won Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer for Swim, and Best Male K-Pop Artist.

BTS AMAs 2026 performance

Although the group skipped the red carpet, they still opened the night in dramatic fashion with a pre-recorded performance of Hooligan from their new album ARIRANG filmed during their ongoing world tour.

The performance instantly energised the arena and reminded fans why BTS remains one of music’s most dominant live acts.

What awards did BTS win at the AMAs 2026?

BTS had one of the biggest nights of the ceremony, winning in all three categories that they were nominated in. The group won Artist of the Year for the first time since 2021 and also took home Song of the Summer for Swim and Best Male K-Pop Artist.

Accepting Artist of the Year, presented by Busta Rhymes, RM thanked fans for standing by the group throughout their 13-year career. “Like the legendary Busta Rhymes said, it’s a fan-voted award, so our biggest thanks and gratitude goes to the ARMYs all over the world,” he said. “You stood by us for the past 13 years — thank you so much.”

J-Hope added, “Wow. We have been overwhelmed by the reaction to this album.”

For the fan-voted honour, the group beat out a star-studded group of competitors that included Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, and Sabrina Carpenter .

SZA fangirls over BTS

One of the night’s sweetest moments came when BTS presented SZA with the award for Best Female R&B Artist.

Clearly starstruck, SZA paused her acceptance speech to gush over the group. “It's so nice to meet you, formally, in person... I had to take this moment to just... let this be the moment,” she told the members before continuing her speech.