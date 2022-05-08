 
Sunday May 08 2022
Simon Cowell's sister-in-law thinks BGT judge can turn into 'groomzilla' on his wedding

Sunday May 08, 2022

Simon Cowell’s sister-in-law Emma Cowell recently opened up on the music mogul’s change of mind to finally walk down the aisle with Lauren Silverman next month.

During her conversation with The Sun, Emma Cowell shared her thoughts on the Britain’s Got Talent judge taking charge of his wedding proceedings.

"Will he be a groomzilla? It’s hard to say. Simon has very clear likes and dislikes.

"He is used to calling the shots on TV and behind the scenes so I’m sure he applies that to all areas of his life, including his wedding,” she told the outlet.

"But Lauren will have equally strong ideas as it’s her big day too. It’s also important for Eric and Simon’s stepson Adam.

"I’m sure he’s got lots of ideas, plans, and maybe a few surprises for Lauren, but I imagine it will be a low-key, really special day for them,” she continued.

Emma also shared that she didn’t think “this day would come! Simon was a bachelor who never wanted to get married, engaged or be a dad, but look at him now." 

