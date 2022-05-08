 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles urged to stomp Prince Andrew’s royal property claim for Eugenie

Sunday May 08, 2022

Prince Charles is being urged to end Prince Andrew and his daughter Princess Eugenie’s attempts at securing a royal property on the Windsor grounds, which is also being pursued by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to Express UK, Charles is expected to not entertain Andrew and Eugenie’s bid to secure Adelaide Cottage, a grave-and-favour home at Windsor that is also being eyed by the Cambridges.

The Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English shared that Prince Andrew had long wanted the royal residence for Eugenie.

English said: "I’ve been told by contacts that could be a little bit tricky because Prince Andrew has actually always had his eye on that property. It’s been used as a grace-and-favour home for royal staff and distant relatives for many years.”

She added: “He’d rather hoped one of his children, particularly Princess Eugenie, might able to move into it.

However, English went on to say: “The Cambridges would get priority if they do want the residence. It's quite interesting that Andrew sees his future very much at Windsor, despite his withdrawal from public life, and he wants his daughters there too.”

Andrew Pierce, consultant editor at The Daily Mail, also chimed in on the matter, telling Palace Confidential that Charles has to “put his foot down” and not grant minor and distant royals grace-and-favour properties.

“It has got to stop. Besides, William, Kate, and Harry, if he was ever to come back, the rest should not get a royal residence,” he said.

Royal expert Richard Eden also said: “As the future king, I think William has the first refusal. If they want it, they get it.”

The comments come just weeks after it was first reported that Prince William and Kate are looking to move to Windsor this summer with Adelaide Cottage being their first priority. 

