Cardi B is missing her ‘new mommy figure’ after welcoming baby boy Wave

Queen of rap Cardi B is acing the ‘new mom’ duties after welcoming her second child, baby boy Wave with husband Offset in September last year.

Recently, the Grammy-winning singer, 29, turned to her social media handle and dropped a bunch of never-before-seen throwback pictures with baby Wave.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter on Saturday, the WAP crooner revealed that she has been missing her mom bod eight months after delivering Wave Set. "I wanna be this thick again," Cardi wrote.

Cardi and Offset revealed the baby boy's name last month, sharing the first photo of his face. The little munchkin was seen sporting some personalized jewelry and a fur-lined puffer jacket.

"When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!" wrote Cardi in the caption, who also shares 3½-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset.