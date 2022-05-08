 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial makes way to ‘SNL’

Sunday May 08, 2022

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial has been making waves, making its way to a recent episode of Saturday Night Live as Colin Jost mentioned the defamation lawsuit.

During the Weekend Update segment on May 7, Jost took a dig at US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s infamous leaked draft on Roe V Wade.

“Tomorrow is Mother's Day, whether you wanted to be one or not,” Jost said.

“In an unprecedented move that could cause lasting damage to the Supreme Court, a draft opinion was leaked which indicates that they intend to overturn Roe v Wade,” he explained.

“So the court is usually careful, but they slipped up just this once and now they've got to live with it forever. Sounds really unfair!” he continued.

“The opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito, and he bases his arguments on laws from the 1600s. So it's an outdated opinion from an angry 70-year-old?” Jost slammed. “This shouldn't be a Supreme Court decision, it should just be a Facebook post.”

Jost further continued that the opinion appeared to be written “in a weird conservative bubble.”

“Here's how you know: he quotes his own colleague Brett Kavanaugh six times. One for each beer in the pack. He even cites Kavanaugh on civil rights, which is like citing Amber Heard on how to make a bed.” 

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch also drew reference from the infamous trial during the Cold Open sketch.

"Seems like all of the power comes from a place called Florida. And if you think our customs are weird, you should watch the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” he said.


