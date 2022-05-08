Meghan Markle ‘got to produce something’ after ‘huge blow ‘with Netflix

Netflix is reportedly 'annoyed and frustrated’ with Meghan Markle after Pearl animation row.



Royal correspondent Russell Myers made this claim in his interview with Pod Save The Queen.

He was quoted saying, “There have been certain reports in UK and US media that the bosses of these streaming giants are getting a little frustrated, and you can understand why.”

“We’re a year or two on with very little content — one podcast with a very annoying jingle, now no Netflix series.”

“You would assume the Invictus Games documentary needs to be coming soon since we just had the Games.”

“When are we going to see some content? Sooner rather than later I would hope. “It is a blow. It is relatively embarrassing. They’ve got to produce some content. Will people get bored of them? Maybe.”