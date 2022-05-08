 
Sunday May 08 2022
Kendall Jenner keeps beau Devin Booker picture close to her heart

Sunday May 08, 2022

Kendall Jenner has revealed that her phone lock screen is a picture of her beau Devin Booker, showing fans how close to her heart she keeps he boyfriend.

The supermodel, 26, allowed her followers to get a glimpse of her lock screen, displaying an elegant black-and-white photo taken of Devin from behind.

Kylie Jenner's sister was promoting Thursday's episode of The Kardashians by posting an Instagram Stories screen-grab of a notification for it popping up on her phone.

A day later she was seen taking her massive convertible Mercedes G-Wagon Cabriolet out for a spin in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner was looking smashing in casual ensemble that included a simple white t-shirt and a pair of shades pulled up to the top of her head.

