Sunday May 08 2022
Kris Jenner gears up for a ‘fabulous’ Mother’s Day brunch with her family

Sunday May 08, 2022

Renowned socialite and reality TV Kris Jenner is planning on celebrating the joyous occasion of Mother’s Day with her family.

The Kardashians momager revealed her plans for the big day while promoting her brand Safely. She said that she is "excited" to enjoy some family time on Sunday, PEOPLE reported.

Speaking of her glam family’s Mother's Day celebrations, Jenner, 66, shared that the festivities ‘usually involve a fabulous breakfast or brunch.’

The members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan focus on spending quality time together and ‘just do absolutely nothing,’ she added.

She also explained that the family has yet to finish working out details for their celebration, however, one thing is certain, "we're just all going to be together."

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family can follow the glam stars including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Rob Kardashian on their new Hulu show The Kardashians. 

