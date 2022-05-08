 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker’s kids seem to be unimpressed with Kardashians, his daughter Alabama shares Kanye West song

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

Travis Barker’s kids seem to be unimpressed with Kardashians, his daughter Alabama shares Kanye West song

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama has posted a Kanye West song one day after her brother Landon mocked their future aunt Kim Kardashian.

The 16-year-old has shared what music she is currently listening to in an Instagram Story.

Kourtney Kardashian's beau Travis' daughter posted the pixelated cover of Ye's album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. She picked out Kanye's song, Runaway, to listen to.

Alabama's brother, Landon, recently decided on the same song to rap and dance along to on TikTok. Travis' son pointed and rapped to the track while his two friends- including singer Nessa Barrett- stood behind him.

Fans jumped to the comments section and pointed out that Kim, 41, might not be happy with his song choice, with one KUWTK fan wrote: "Auntie Kim is not gonna like this."

Another added: "Auntie Kim & Uncle Pete just took you off the Christmas list for using this sound."

A third mentioned: "So Kim is not your favorite auntie, I guess."

The drummer's kids seemed to be unimpressed with reality star family when they made an appearance on Hulu's The Kardashians.

After filing for divorce from the Yeezy hitmaker back in February 2021, Kim is currently dating the Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson, 28.

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children (sons Mason, Reign and daughter Penelope) with her ex Scott Disick. Engaged to the Blink-182 drummer, Kourtney will become the stepmother to his teenage kids Alabama and Landon. Travis shares the teenagers with his ex Shanna Moakler.

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Rihanna shares a glimpse into her lavish self-care routine, watch

Pregnant Rihanna shares a glimpse into her lavish self-care routine, watch
Kris Jenner gears up for a ‘fabulous’ Mother’s Day brunch with her family

Kris Jenner gears up for a ‘fabulous’ Mother’s Day brunch with her family

Kylie Jenner’s Mother’s Day special post for daughter Stormi melts hearts on internet

Kylie Jenner’s Mother’s Day special post for daughter Stormi melts hearts on internet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to rub shoulders with William and Kate at thanksgiving event on June 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to rub shoulders with William and Kate at thanksgiving event on June 3
Reese Witherspoon sets hearts racing with her captivating photo

Reese Witherspoon sets hearts racing with her captivating photo
Victoria Beckham shares sweet family snaps to wish Happy Mother’s Day

Victoria Beckham shares sweet family snaps to wish Happy Mother’s Day
Mel B celebrates decades-long friendship with ‘Spice Girl’ star Victoria Beckham

Mel B celebrates decades-long friendship with ‘Spice Girl’ star Victoria Beckham
Britney Spears shares glimpse of her wedding veil, introduces new addition to family

Britney Spears shares glimpse of her wedding veil, introduces new addition to family
Bafta TV Awards 2022: List of nominated actors and shows

Bafta TV Awards 2022: List of nominated actors and shows
'Beautiful' meaning behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez’s baby girl’s name

'Beautiful' meaning behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez’s baby girl’s name
‘SNL’: Benedict Cumberbatch cracks hilarious joke about Will Smith's Oscars incident

‘SNL’: Benedict Cumberbatch cracks hilarious joke about Will Smith's Oscars incident
Kendall Jenner keeps beau Devin Booker picture close to her heart

Kendall Jenner keeps beau Devin Booker picture close to her heart

Latest

view all