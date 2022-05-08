Travis Barker’s kids seem to be unimpressed with Kardashians, his daughter Alabama shares Kanye West song

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama has posted a Kanye West song one day after her brother Landon mocked their future aunt Kim Kardashian.



The 16-year-old has shared what music she is currently listening to in an Instagram Story.

Kourtney Kardashian's beau Travis' daughter posted the pixelated cover of Ye's album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. She picked out Kanye's song, Runaway, to listen to.



Alabama's brother, Landon, recently decided on the same song to rap and dance along to on TikTok. Travis' son pointed and rapped to the track while his two friends- including singer Nessa Barrett- stood behind him.

Fans jumped to the comments section and pointed out that Kim, 41, might not be happy with his song choice, with one KUWTK fan wrote: "Auntie Kim is not gonna like this."

Another added: "Auntie Kim & Uncle Pete just took you off the Christmas list for using this sound."



A third mentioned: "So Kim is not your favorite auntie, I guess."

The drummer's kids seemed to be unimpressed with reality star family when they made an appearance on Hulu's The Kardashians.



After filing for divorce from the Yeezy hitmaker back in February 2021, Kim is currently dating the Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson, 28.

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children (sons Mason, Reign and daughter Penelope) with her ex Scott Disick. Engaged to the Blink-182 drummer, Kourtney will become the stepmother to his teenage kids Alabama and Landon. Travis shares the teenagers with his ex Shanna Moakler.