Johnny Depp brands Amber Heard relationship ‘similar to abusive mother’

Monday May 09 2022
Johnny Depp weighs in on the exact moment he came to realize that he was in fact carrying out his relationship with his mother, during the marriage to Amber Heard.

He broke it all down in a testimony for the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

“She seemed to be the perfect partner, in a sense, for me,” Depp admitted to the judge and jury.

“She was attentive, she was loving, she was smart, she was kind, she was funny, she was understanding.”

“We had many things in common... music, literature, things of that nature. For that year or year and a half, it was amazing. There were a couple of things that stuck in my head that I noticed might be a little bit of a dilemma at some point.”

“After the unfortunate words of Ms. Heard made their way into my heart and my head, those are two very opposing things, so you're trying to find the best way to express something to a friend.”

“I was suddenly just wrong about everything... and Ms. Heard was unable to be wrong.”

“You start to slowly realize that you are in a relationship with your mother,” Mr Depp added before concluding.” Especially when Ms Heard “commenced with demeaning name calling... and that would escalate into a full-scale argument.”


