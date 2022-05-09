 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp shares ‘true reasons’ for staying in Amber Heard marriage: ‘So hard!’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Johnny Depp shares ‘true reasons’ for staying in Amber Heard marriage: ‘So hard!’
Johnny Depp shares ‘true reasons’ for staying in Amber Heard marriage: ‘So hard!’

Johnny Depp has finally worn his heart on his sleeve and addressed his real reasons behind staying married to Amber Heard despite alleged abuse.

The actor shared everything during his testimony in Fairfax, Virginia.

There he was quoted saying, “I stayed, I suppose because my father stayed. I suppose because I had been in that relationship with Vanessa that was lost. I didn't want to fail. I wanted to try to make it work.”

“I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around, because the Amber Heard that I knew for the first year, year and a half was not this opponent.”

However, the biggest reason was threats of suicide Ms Heard would issue ‘at the drop of a hat’.

“I remember very well that when my father left and my mother, Betty Sue, first attempted suicide that I woke up to and that visual in my head, that was a direct result of my father's leaving.” Depp explained.

“Ms. Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor. That's also something that always lives in the back of your brain and that you fear.”

“Because when I would leave sometimes... she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards crying and screaming, 'I can't live without you. I'm going to die.' But you had to get out.”

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick 'acting out' over Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement: Khloe Kardashian

Scott Disick 'acting out' over Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement: Khloe Kardashian
BAFTA TV Awards 2022 winners: ‘Time’, ‘Help’ and Big Zuu won big

BAFTA TV Awards 2022 winners: ‘Time’, ‘Help’ and Big Zuu won big

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘annoyed’ Netflix with exclusive interviews to rivals

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘annoyed’ Netflix with exclusive interviews to rivals

Gigi Hadid is a ‘proud’ mom as she celebrates Mother’s Day with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is a ‘proud’ mom as she celebrates Mother’s Day with daughter Khai
Prince Harry shows off acting skills in new short film

Prince Harry shows off acting skills in new short film
Queen Elizabeth makes another history today

Queen Elizabeth makes another history today
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day: Video

John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day: Video
Chris Rock takes a dig at Will Smith after Oscar slap: ‘I got my hearing back’

Chris Rock takes a dig at Will Smith after Oscar slap: ‘I got my hearing back’
‘Protective staffers’ to block Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix’s cameras

‘Protective staffers’ to block Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix’s cameras
Johnny Depp makes ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ joke during Amber Heard’s testimony

Johnny Depp makes ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ joke during Amber Heard’s testimony
Sam Asghari enthrals fans with big announcement about his wedding with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari enthrals fans with big announcement about his wedding with Britney Spears

Johnny Depp brands Amber Heard relationship ‘similar to abusive mother’

Johnny Depp brands Amber Heard relationship ‘similar to abusive mother’

Latest

view all