Johnny Depp shares ‘true reasons’ for staying in Amber Heard marriage: ‘So hard!’

Johnny Depp has finally worn his heart on his sleeve and addressed his real reasons behind staying married to Amber Heard despite alleged abuse.

The actor shared everything during his testimony in Fairfax, Virginia.

There he was quoted saying, “I stayed, I suppose because my father stayed. I suppose because I had been in that relationship with Vanessa that was lost. I didn't want to fail. I wanted to try to make it work.”

“I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around, because the Amber Heard that I knew for the first year, year and a half was not this opponent.”

However, the biggest reason was threats of suicide Ms Heard would issue ‘at the drop of a hat’.

“I remember very well that when my father left and my mother, Betty Sue, first attempted suicide that I woke up to and that visual in my head, that was a direct result of my father's leaving.” Depp explained.

“Ms. Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor. That's also something that always lives in the back of your brain and that you fear.”

“Because when I would leave sometimes... she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards crying and screaming, 'I can't live without you. I'm going to die.' But you had to get out.”