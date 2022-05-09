 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
'Protective staffers' to block Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix's cameras

Monday May 09, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned Palace staffers will ‘block’ all of Neflix’s cameras during their royal trip.

This claim has been made by a source close to The Sun and according to their findings, “Even if they accept that their Netflix crew can't go into Buckingham Palace to film, they could cause problems - and at the very least cause a major distraction.”

“Senior courtiers believe that Netflix will see it as one big opportunity to exploit their mega-millions agreement with the couple.”

“So a team of Palace aides will be on standby to keep a very close eye on the crew, and act as minders if needs be.”

